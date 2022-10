JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One church is damaged after a car crashed into it.

The church, which is located in Winslow Township, was hit sometime on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sykesville Fire Department crews were at the scene to help stabilize the building and provide care to the driver.

A car crashed into the side of the church on Thursday, Oct. 13

The driver was reported to have minor injuries. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.