BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to a hair salon in East Freedom on Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into the front of the building.

Firefighters helped remove the vehicle and debris from Tame Your Mane along the 100 block of Back Street. A huge portion of the front wall, about the size of a garage door, was taken out.

According to Freedom Township Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Nathan Caldwell, one person was in the car and employees and clients were inside the salon when the wreck occurred.

No one in the salon was injured from the crash and the driver of the vehicle turned down medical treatment for minor injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Employees said the driver was a customer coming to get her hair done. The salon owner told WTAJ she was with her employees at the time of the crash.

Hairstylist Amber Nesius said she was luckily not at her station because the car came in where it’s located. The stylist said she was in the back of the salon when she described hearing a loud bang and shattered glass.

The salon was left without power after the crash and was forced to cancel and reschedule appointments.