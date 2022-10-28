CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday.

On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street.

A 28-year-old woman from Huntingdon was traveling southbound on Nixon Road when she suffered a medical emergency, according to officers.

The medical emergency caused her to exit the roadway, travel through a yard and crash directly into a house. The operator sustained minor injuries, and EMS checked her at the scene.

The sole resident of the home was uninjured.

According to the Ferguson Township Police, they were assisted by Centre Lifelink EMS, Alpha Fire Department, Alpha Police Department and Centre Region Codes.