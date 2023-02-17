ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders are on the scene of a crash at the Logan Town Center in Altoona.

According to our crews at the scene, a vehicle slammed into the front of Five Below along Falon Lane. The crash reportedly occurred sometime around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Security footage showed the moment the car went through the store as it pushed check out machines and shoppers out of its way.

Authorities said a grandmother was driving the vehicle and that her granddaughter was a passenger. They also added that both were uninjured.

One employee in the store received minor injuries.

Extensive damage was done to the building, but the investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing.