ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car crashed through a fence Friday afternoon in Altoona along 7th Street.

Shortly after noon on Nov. 17, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near Ravine Industries.

Police said the vehicle took out part of the fence at FEFI’s Grocery and continued to go over a wall. There were no injuries reported.

Take a look at the video above, provided by FEFI’s Grocery, of the accident.