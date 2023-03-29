CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania car dealership has a new home in Centre County for one of its stores, and also a new name to go along with it.

Stuckey Automotive, a Duncansville-based dealership, moved Tuesday its Mitsubishi store at 150 Shiloh Road to the former Centre Daily Times (CDT) location in State College at 3400 East College Avenue. The store is now called Stuckey Mitsubishi Super Centre.

“We knew we were home,” President of Stuckey Automotive Matt Stuckey said about the building when they first came to look at it.

“Today has been a long time coming,” Stuckey said. “We began our search for what would be Stuckey Mitsubishi’s permanent location over two years ago. By happenstance the Centre Daily Times was making plans to move their operations right around the same time. When we first toured the building, we could visualize a layout that bears a striking resemblance to what stands today. “

The new location will be the Centre County hub with a large showroom, new conference rooms, employee areas, a state-of-the-art service center, and an onsite car wash.

The CDT was looking to move spots and in Aug. 2021 they sold the 40,000-square-foot building to Stuckey. In March 2022 work started to refurnish and remodel the building for sales and services.

“I’m most proud of our team and the hundreds of talented men and women who accepted the magnitude of this project, knowing full well the highs and lows,” Stuckey said. “In many ways, this building signifies our commitment to Centre County. We wanted the name of our dealership to evoke that same feeling of fortitude and staying power and so we thought it opportune to rename the dealership the Stuckey Mitsubishi Super Centre.”

There will be 20 full-time sales and service professionals. The service center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the sales center will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

Stuckey Automotive’s first location opened in Hollidaysburg in 1959.