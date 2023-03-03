BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A portion of I-99 north in Bedford County was closed Thursday night after a car caught on fire.

The vehicle caught fire by the underpass at mile marker 10, which is near the Imler Exit on March 3. Crews were still working to clear the scene around 11 p.m.

Details remain limited at this time, but there have been no reports of injuries thus far.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to update this story when more information becomes available.