A car caught fire in Blair County on the morning of April 11.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out in Allegheny Township Tuesday left a vehicle completely destroyed, causing traffic delays for morning commutes.

The fire broke out around 6:14 a.m. on 6th Avenue between Sugar Run Road and California Avenue, causing a road closure as crews put out the flames. One lane was reopened after the fire was put out as responders waited for a tow truck.

Allegheny Township Fire Department Chief Tracy Saylor said the fire started under the back rear axle, and the car was fully engulfed by flames as tall as 30 ft. Only one person was in the vehicle at the time, and she was uninjured.

Saylor said as soon as the fire started, the woman jumped out and called 911.

The cause of the fire has not been determined as of the time of this writing.