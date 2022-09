Responding fire departments had to spray the car to put it out.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A car in Cambria County caught fire sometime in the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 23.

The car was outside of the Point Stadium Johnstown. Fire departments responded to the call and sprayed the car with water to put out the fire.

A car outside of Point Stadium caught fire.

Responding fire departments had to spray the car to put it out.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The investigation into how the fire started is still ongoing.