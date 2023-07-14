Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the release of the official criminal complaint filed in court Friday morning.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is facing charges after allegedly setting a fire in an attempt to murder a family member.

Matthew Davis, 36 (Photo from Spring Township Police Department)

According to Spring Township police, they were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of North Vanessa Drive around 8:23 p.m. Thursday, July 13, for a vehicle fire. One minute later, they said units were advised the fire spread to a home.

Investigators said they were led to believe that Matthew Davis, 36, of Bellefonte, intentionally set the fire using a liquid propane tank that was so large it didn’t even fit in the backseat of the car. The homeowner told police that Davis was her estranged brother.

Shortly after police arrived at the scene, they were called by a resident on Main Street reporting that a man, later identified as Davis, was sitting on their porch and drinking from the garden hose. Davis was found at the home and taken into custody.

It’s alleged by officers that Davis admitted to purposely setting the fire in an attempt to murder his sister — something he said he planned to do since 2007. According to his account to police, he stole a red bicycle and made up his mind that “tonight’s the night.”

Davis also allegedly admitted to knowing the car fire would catch the house on fire and that his sister was inside.

It’s important to note that at least eight different witnesses all described Davis by what he was wearing when police found him. The complaint shows they all stated that they saw Davis yelling at his sister, who escaped the house, as he was trying to flee the scene.

The vehicle was destroyed, and the home sustained significant damage.

Charges of attempted murder, arson, aggravated arson, attempted aggravated assault, causing catastrophe, criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering another person have been filed against Davis.

Davis was arraigned and bail was denied. He’s currently in Centre County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for July 19.