(WTAJ) — Despite a slight inflation cooldown from a year ago, there’s one cost that’s not decreasing — car insurance.

Prices are up almost 15% from January 2022, according to a recent study from the financial website bankrate.com. The report shows premiums have increased by almost $250 on average.

So why are they steadily increasing when inflation isn’t?

Dr. David Cather, a risk management professor at Penn State, gives two main reasons — the increase of drivers on the road since the pandemic and the continuing supply chain concerns.

“In 2020, you actually saw premiums come down quite a bit because nobody was working,” Cather said. “Not all insurance companies took their prices down at that time, but a lot of them did.”

Cather said premium prices, especially in shorter time spans, correlate with the amount of drivers on the road. And since the number of drivers continues to increase in the aftermath of the pandemic, so does the number of potential car issues and crashes, and, therefore, the potential number of insurance claims.

“Between 2021 and 2022, we’ve seen prices come up higher than you would ever see for that period of time,” Cather said. “A lot of it was measured against a really low period inside the economy.”

Cather added the auto industry has been impacted by the country’s supply chain setbacks potentially more than any other industry, and the insurance companies are getting the brunt of it.

“If you’re making components, and you have to decide whether you’re going to sell them to an auto maker or to an insurer, I think the insurers are at the back of the line,” Cather said. “So they’ve had a really hard time getting replacement parts.”

Cather said he believes the inflation impact on the supply chain will eventually cool down, which will help bring the supply chain back to normal levels. And once that begins, he thinks a decrease in insurance prices will follow.