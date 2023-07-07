BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Fawn Marie Mountain disappeared in 2012 and an upcoming car show will be held in her honor.

Fawn was last seen in November of 2012 at her residence in Claysburg, Blair County. At the time of her disappearance, she was 25 years old. She would be 36 years old now (DOB 03/02/1987).

The Justice for Fawn Car Show will take place at the Claysburg Community Park on Saturday, July 8. The event will start at 11 a.m. but cars will leave at noon to cruise to Canoe Creek.

There will be food, drinks snacks and all proceeds from their sales go towards efforts to bring Fawn home.

The event will take place all day and attendees are asked to wear purple in honor of Fawn.

Fawn was described as 5’2″ and weighing 105 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has blue eyes and brown hair, which she dyed auburn at the time. She also has a large tattoo on her back of angel wings with the words “RIP Kaydin.”