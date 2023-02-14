BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – ModWash, a car wash location in Altoona, will be hosting its official grand opening this week.
On Friday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. the event will kick off with free car washes. The event will be offering free washes until 4 p.m.
During the event, they will also be having giveaways and a coffee and breakfast snack bar, while supplies last.
They’ll be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.
The new car wash is located at 530 W Plank Road. Mix 97’s Steve Willett will also be there to officially welcome ModWash to Altoona.