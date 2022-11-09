CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th, and many are taking the time to thank those who sacrificed so much.

In Cameron County, a blank card can be turned into a message for soldiers overseas. The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library is holding its Cards for Troops event.

“It’s really all about just giving them a little boost of something extra a little bit of joy and happiness and whimsy and you know a lot of them just have stressful days whether they are actually out in deployment or in basic training. You know these guys do a lot for us,” Library Director Yelena Kisler said.

This is an easy way for you to show you’re appreciation too, here’s how it works.

“They come in and pick up the craft kits and then they can create their cards and then they just return the cards back here to the library and we make sure that they get to the packing project and get into the boxes,” Kisler said.

Each bag is customized with different supplies to decorate the cards. But the library also suggests using more creative ways such as painting to decorate.

“Includes two cards, two envelopes, both the cards and the envelopes are blank so they can be decorated as you like to,” Kisler said.

In Clearfield County, The Shaw Public Library will also be thanking Veterans.

“Tomorrow we will be recognizing our veterans. So we’re going to have a display out at the flag outside of the building which we are just supporting new lights,” Library Director Lisa Coval said.

The Shaw Library will also have a poetry reading, a song by a member of the Clearfield Bison band, and donuts for everyone.

if you want to participate in the cards for troops event it’s going on until December, 6th.