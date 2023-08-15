CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Family and friends of Isaiah Pentz are inviting the community to join them for the annual memorial carnival that is held in his honor.

On Saturday Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Irvin Park, a carnival will be held in memorial for Isaiah Pentz. The carnival is held to celebrate his birthday each year. He would have been 12 years old this year.

Isaiah suffered a brain injury when he was a baby, and as a result, he was not able to hold his head up, communicate or respond in any traditional way. Maureen, Isaiah’s mother, recounts how even though Isaiah couldn’t directly tell anyone how he was feeling, they could understand his feelings based on how his body reacted to touch.

This is why the family donated past festival funds in order to build an inclusive playground.

“His body relaxed, his heart rate would slow, his breathing became easier, when he was held, snuggled, we played music, read him a story, or he was in the wheelchair swing,” Maureen said. “Every child deserves to be loves and cherished- they are a gift from God.”

This year all money raised during the festival will be put toward the Isaiah Pentz Memorial Scholarship Fund for Curwensville High School. The scholarship is used to recognize a child with special needs that is graduating from High School.

“We want to congratulate them on the accomplishment, recognize them individually, and try to help them and their families in a small way, let them know they’re still cared and prayed for- all while honoring the memory and life of Isaiah,” Maureen Pentz, Isaiah’s mother, said.

The carnival will feature games, prizes, food, bounce houses, basket raffles, vendors and much more.

For more information on donations, sponsors and details about the festival, visit the Isaiah Pentz Memorial Carnival Facebook page.