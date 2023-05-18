BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saturday, May 20 is gearing up to be a busy day in Downtown Bedford with three community events.

The most notable of them is the Great Bedford BedRace scheduled for 11:30 a.m. This unique event involves a team of five people, one rider and four runners/pushers, who build custom race-ready beds out of mattresses and wheels. Pillows are optional.

A rider getting ready at the 2022 race.



Bed riders sit or lie flat on the mattress while the four team members push and run with the bed to a finish line. Teams will compete against each other in timed rounds and will be seeded by their best times. The teams will then compete in single elimination rounds to determine a winner.

The winning team will be given a cash prize while a people’s choice award will also be given to the team and bed who receives the most likes on the Downtown Bedford, Inc. Facebook page.

The Bedford Lions Club went with a “hospital bed” theme for the 2022 race.

Downtown Bedford, Inc. Administrative Assistant Lindsay Salas said the races will take place on South Juliana Street which will be closed for the event. A bed parade for the spectators is also reportedly set to take place before the races.

A car show and wing off will also be taking place on Juliana Street, Penn Street and the town square. Several of the areas best classic and modern automobiles will be on display. Restaurants will also “square-off” to see who has the best chicken wings in town from 12 to 4 p.m.

Cars from the 2022 show. The car show runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event goers will have a chance to eat some wings at $1 a piece and vote on who they think has the tastiest. The categories include best sauce, most creative, peoples choice and hottest of the hot.

Salas said this year’s wing vendors are the Bedford Elks Country Club, BlueKnob All Seasons Resort, The Union Hotel and Bad Boyz Bistro.

The wing off will also feature live music from local band The Zillion Dollar Combo and beer for those 21 years of age or older.

If you don’t like wings, Salas said they have other food options like Jackie’s Groovy Cheese Truck and Sno-Oasis shaved ice.

Salas said it’s a big event for the local businesses.

“They get to bring their menus here for people to see,” Salas said. “If people don’t know they exist, they can go after the event or in the future. Like The Union Hotel, they just opened up last year, so this is an event they’re partaking in to get more customers to visit their location.”

Event information can be found on the Downtown Bedford Inc. website.