BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Friday, Sept. 23 U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced that Bedford County will be receiving $338,780 in federal funding to improve the Everett Business Park.

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is providing $338,780 for this project, which will be fully matched by state and local governments, bringing the total award to $677,560.

“With easy access to major interstate highways, Everett is an ideal location for business to expand or relocate. This funding will jumpstart the rehabilitation of the business park that will attract local and new businesses, revitalizing the local economy for years to come,” Senator Casey said.

The Appalachian Regional Commission funding will prepare the business park site for construction. According to Casey’s press release, companies have inquired about available space to expand or locate, demonstrating a need for a new site for businesses in Bedford County.

The funding will support mobilization, clearing and grubbing, erosion and sediment control, earthwork, installation of stormwater management facilities, construction of a temporary stormwater channel and seeding and mulching.

Senator Casey helped secure $250,000 in community project funding for the Russell House Business Education Center Project, another project that will enable businesses to grow and thrive in Bedford County.