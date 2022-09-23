HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Coming to Huntingdon County is a weekend-long festival that’s all about all things October, along with a 5k run/walk.

Cassville’s 46th Annual Oktoberfest is a three-day long festival being held from Friday to Sunday at the Community Building, at 296 Cherry Street, and parking along with admission is free. There will be tons of food, arts and crafts, a run, live music, apple butter making and much more.

The festival will go towards benefitting the Trough Creek Valley Lions Club and the Trough Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company.

Attendees can eat some festival food such as homemade vegetables and bean soup, hot sausage, cider, pizza, ice cream funnel cakes, and homemade apple dumplings with ice cream.

Starting the festival is a cash bingo with prizes at 6 p.m. Only 100 tickets are being sold for the bingo, and they do ask for a $20 donation.

Saturday:

The 33rd Annual Cassville Oktoberthon – Starts at 9 a.m. (more details below)

Chicken barbecue – From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Music Music – From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Reboot – From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jewels of the Desert (belly dance by Tammy) – From 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mama Corn – From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Outdoor community church service – Starts at 10 a.m.

Beef dinner – From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Fabolous Flashbacks – From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

33rd Annual Cassville Oktoberthon

The annual Oktoberthon is a 5k run/walk that will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with registration open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The fee to register is $20.

Participants will go through Macadam Road through Cassville and Trough Creek Valley. Awards will also be handed out, then afterward and in order to receive them you have to be present at the ceremony.

More information about Oktoberfest and Oktoberthon can be on the festival’s Facebook page.