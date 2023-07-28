STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — With summer breezing by the Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) has announced its service schedule change for fall 2023.

Starting on Aug. 17 CATA’s full service schedule will go into place and now includes microtransit zones through the combined northwest and southwest CATAGO!

The Centre Area West microtransit zone services Park Forest, Science Park, Pine Grove Mills, some neighborhoods within State College Borough and the vicinity. It will operate Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap CATAGO! microtransit zone will be expanded by one hour on Saturdays until 8 p.m.

The Boalsburg CATAGO! microtransit zone’s boundaries have slightly changed to include many of the medical offices in Scenery Park.

The CATABUS XB route is also transting to CATAGO! microtransit service, which can be used for the Bellefonte area to access the CATABUS College Avenue Connector route at Walmart/Ross/Harbor Freight stop with a free transfer.

CATA also announced that Penn State University has discontinued funding the Red Link service to Mount Nittany based on ridership studies. Because of this, Penn State will now offer a weekday campus shuttle through their Beaver Avenue Route that will serve Mount Nittany Medical Center and Innovation Park. More information regarding this change can be found online.

CATAGO! microtransit services will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays with direct links from Beaver Avenue at Schlow Library/CATA Customer Service Center to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

CATARIDE fare is also increasing from $4 to $4.25, however, there will be no changes to the current CATAGO! or CATABUSfares.

For more information on the Fall 2023 full-service schedule, visit CATA’s website.