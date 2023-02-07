CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is celebrating the retirement of one of its board chairmen who served for almost 43 years.

Dr. John Spychalski retired from the CATA board of directors on Dec. 31, 2022. He was appointed in Ferguson Township and served as a board member since 1980. CATA said Spychalski’s leadership and devotion helped build the authority from the ground up and advanced public transportation.

“I am leaving the CATA Board with full recognition of the commitment to duty, hard work, safe work practice, ingenuity, creativity, innovation, and resilience to critical challenges shown by successive generations of CATA staff in all categories of employment,” Spychalski said during his retirement announcement. “It is their collective effort over the course of more than four decades that has enabled CATA to fulfill its public service mission. For that, I offer great thanks and appreciation.”

Under Spychalski’s leadership as a board member, and then as chairman, a few of the authority’s major accomplishments include the following:

The integration of CATARIDE paratransit, CATACOMMUTE carpool/vanpool, and CATAGO on-demand micro-transit programs into CATA’s family of services.

The conversion of CATA’s fixed-route fleet to clean-burning compressed natural gas.

The implementation of a GPS-based technology program allowing for the integration of real-time bus arrival information, iPhone and Android apps, audible and visual stop annunciators, and automated passenger counters.

Spychalski said he spent his career doing what he loved and will still study and pursue his passion for transportation.

“I can’t let go of transportation, it’s in my bloodstream. It has been ever since I was probably say two or three years old and it never went away,” Spychalski said. “It just got stronger and stronger, almost said worse and worse.”

In recognition of his service, CATA’s administration and maintenance building was dedicated in his name in 2018.