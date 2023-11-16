CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) has announced that they’ll be collecting canned food for those in need.

From November 13th to December 15th, CATA will collect canned goods and non-perishable items to help out individuals and their families this holiday season.

All donations will go to local food banks in the Centre Area region. Individuals who would like to

donate can find boxes located inside all CATA buses and CATAGO! vans during the food drive period.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In a press release, CATA encouraged everyone to contribute to the cause and help make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.