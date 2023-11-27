CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is launching its new mobile app — CATAGO!

Starting on Dec. 13, CATAGO! will replace the current Transloc mobile app and was designed to improve service efficiency. The new app is also to educate riders while also providing a better understanding of what CATAGO! is.

The new app will provide real-time updates on wait times, frequency and overall riding experience for passengers.

“Our customers’ satisfaction is our top priority, and we are confident that the CATAGO! app will provide a more efficient and enjoyable experience for everyone,” Derek Sherman, ADA and OnDemand Programs Manager at CATA, said.

The app will be available for download starting on Dec. 8 on both iOS and Android devices. CATA said the app will also include estimated arrival times, route maps, service alerts, customizable notifications and more.

“We are excited to launch the new CATAGO! app and look forward to providing an exceptional experience for our riders,” David Rishel, Executive Director and CEO of CATA said. “This app is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of our community.”

More information regarding the new app and other services from CATA can be found on their website.