CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be providing shuttle service to Penn State home football games with two game-day shuttle routes.

They will have one shuttle servicing Downtown State College and one serving Hills Plaza and other South Atherton Street businesses. For all games, the Shuttles begin operation three hours before kick-off and run until one hour after each game is over. Each Game Day Shuttle bus stop is distinctly marked by a sign showing which of the two shuttle routes serves that stop.

You can find a full list of home games on the Penn State sports website.

Here’s what you need to know about the two shuttle routes:

The Downtown Shuttle:

This route serves the Downtown State College area with pick-ups along Beaver Avenue, as well as at all CATABUS stops along University Drive, Easterly Parkway and Atherton Street from Easterly Parkway to Beaver Avenue.

The South Atherton Shuttle:

This route serves the Hills Plaza parking lot and all South Atherton CATABUS stops from Hills Plaza to Easterly Parkway, Rolling Ridge and Windmere Drives, Easterly Parkway and University Drive.

Fare for either shuttle is $2.20 per one-way trip (exact fare only, cash, tokens and bus passes accepted). Tokens will be available for purchase at Hills Plaza before each game. Day Passes are available for $6 via the Token Transit mobile app.

Folks 65 and over with a Senior Transit Identification Card and children under 40” ride free. Individuals presenting a valid U.S. Medicare Card or a CATA Reduced Fare Identification Card may ride for half the fare ($1.10). Passengers pay when boarding the bus and may pay for more than one passenger, but drivers do not carry change.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Riders should be prepared to anticipate delays on both the shuttles and the fixed CATABUS routes. Traffic congestion in the area is likely as well.