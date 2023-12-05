CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) has announced that changes to their scheduled routes will go into effect in January.

The adjustments are being made to their fixed routes and micro-transit services, based on the availability of bus operators. The changes will go into effect on January 8.

They added that the current nationwide operator shortage poses a challenge, but it also provides an opportunity for CATA to optimize its services and become more efficient. CATAGO! micro-transit service offers additional travel options for this optimization.

There are six routes that will be affected:

College Ave Connector

Atherton St Connector

NE Martin St Express

VE Vairo Express

HU Toftrees/University Terrace

Red Link

If you use these routes you can see how they’ll be changing on the CATA Bus website.

CATA is inviting the local community to attend informational sessions that will be hosted at various municipal buildings in our CATA service zones. These sessions will take place from noon to 1 p.m. during the week of December 11th.

Here is the schedule:

Ferguson Township Building’s auditorium on Monday, December 11

State College Borough Building room 241 on Thursday, December 14

Patton Township Building in the board meeting room on Friday, December 15th

You can learn more about the upcoming adjustments during those meetings.