CENTRE COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Centre Area Transportation Authority, or CATA, is still dealing with staffing shortages that have existed since before the pandemic.

CATA representatives say that the shortage was primarily caused by a lot of their employees reaching retirement, but that the pandemic didn’t help.

To combat this shortage of workers, CATA is looking for new ways to reach potential employees to fill their twenty open positions.

“So we are essentially saying there’s no rock unturned,” Megan Ensor, Human Resources Director for CATA said. “So we are trying very unique approaches, we’ve started hosting our own career events. On sight, here at CATA we are actually going to be hosting them the third Wednesday of every month beginning in February.”

Ensor encourages anyone looking to apply to check out their careers section on the CATA website or to come to one of their job fairs in person.