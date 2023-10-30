STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be sponsoring a career fair this week.

The career fair will take place on Thursday, November 2, at the Nittany Mall in State College from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. All job seekers are invited to attend the fair.

CATA will be present at the event along with various local employers, including:

Encompass Health

Rehabilitation Hospital of Nittany Valley

Independent Home Health LLC

ESS Education

Harmony at State College

Pennsylvania Mountain Service Corps (AmeriCorps)

The Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center

Juniper Village at Brookline Rehabilitation and Skilled Care

Giant Food Store

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For additional information about this upcoming career fair and to view full job descriptions you can check out the CATA website or you contact CATA’s Recruitment & Development Specialist at (814) 238 – CATA(2282) x5168.