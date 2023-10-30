STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be sponsoring a career fair this week.
The career fair will take place on Thursday, November 2, at the Nittany Mall in State College from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. All job seekers are invited to attend the fair.
CATA will be present at the event along with various local employers, including:
- Encompass Health
- Rehabilitation Hospital of Nittany Valley
- Independent Home Health LLC
- ESS Education
- Harmony at State College
- Pennsylvania Mountain Service Corps (AmeriCorps)
- The Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center
- Juniper Village at Brookline Rehabilitation and Skilled Care
- Giant Food Store
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
For additional information about this upcoming career fair and to view full job descriptions you can check out the CATA website or you contact CATA’s Recruitment & Development Specialist at (814) 238 – CATA(2282) x5168.