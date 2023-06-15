CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) has announced that they’ll be discussing a proposed route removal at an upcoming public meeting.

The meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, June 28th from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Bellefonte Borough Building. Due to extremely low ridership, frequency and the rise in popularity of CATAGO! in Bellefonte, CATA will consider removing the XB route. These changes would tentatively go into effect on August 17th.

Public comments on the proposed service change may be submitted directly on the CATA website. Comments may also be submitted in person by attending the meeting, by emailing comments@catabus.com, or by contacting CATA’s Customer Service Center at (814) 238-CATA(2282) during normal business hours.

Comments on the change will be accepted through noon on Thursday, June 29th.

If accommodations are needed for those with special needs related to language, sight, or hearing, please call (814) 238-CATA(2282) ext. 5131 or email cata@catabus.com at least five days prior to the hearing.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For additional information, please contact CATA’s Customer Service Center at (814) 238-CATA(2282).