CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) has announced that it will host its second Centre County Accessible Transportation Fair.

The fair will take place on Thursday, June 15 from 1 – 6:30 p.m. at the Nittany Mall in State College. Transit and paratransit vehicles will be on display throughout the day and services provided by CATA, MTM Transit, the Centre County Office of Transportation, and Penn State Transportation Services will be featured.

“After a successful first year, CATA looks forward to hosting this event with our local partners. It is a great opportunity for the public to have a better understanding of their options in the county and region”, Derek Sherman, CATA ADA/On-Demand Programs Manager said. “We are pleased to be working with MTM Transit, the Centre County Office of Transportation, Penn State Transportation Services, and the Nittany Mall on the event and collectively sharing this information and providing a hands-on experience for those attending.”

While the focus of the event will be to provide information related to transportation services specific to persons with disabilities, all are welcome to learn more about services across Centre County.

For additional information, please visit the CATA website or contact CATA’s Customer Service Center at (814) 238-CATA(2282).