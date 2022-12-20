CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CATABUS will be operating at reduced services during the holidays.

The company announced all their services will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, all CATA services will run on a reduced Winter Holiday level of service. All services will stop by 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and by 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The winter holiday reduced service details are as follows:

CATABUS Service:

Winter Holiday community service consists of the Atherton Street Connector, the College Avenue Connector, and the NV and RP Routes between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.; on New Year`s Eve, the H, N, V, R, and W Routes will also run between 8:00 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.

There will be no Penn State University Blue or White Loops during this week. The Red Link will operate from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 a.m. The campus service schedule can be found at https://catabus.com/routepage/campus-service-schedule.

CATAGO

CATAGO service will run during the following hours:

Bellefonte Zone 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Boalsburg Zone 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Northwest and Southwest Zones 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, the Bellefonte Zone will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the Boalsburg Zone will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Northwest and Southwest Zones do not operate on Saturdays.

CATARIDE

CATARIDE Service will have no changes to start times; however, end times may be impacted. Please call 814-238-2282 for detailed information on your trip.

CATA’s regular Reduced Service schedule will resume on Monday, January 2, 2023. More information on CATA service can be found on their website.