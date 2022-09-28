JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a case of a stolen catalytic converter from a van in Rose Township.

The catalytic converter was stolen from a 2013 Ford Ecoline E350 sometime between Sept. 22 at midnight to Sept. 24 at midnight, according to state police in Punxsutawney. The vehicle was parked at Freedom Lane.

The catalytic converter has an estimated value of $850.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State police Punxsutawney barracks at 814-938-0510.