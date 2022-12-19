SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A theft investigation is underway after a woman reported someone stole her catalytic converter while she was parked at a restaurant Sunday.

On Dec. 18, Somerset Borough police were told by the woman that she was parked at the Ruby Tuesday located at the 1000 block of N Center Avenue in Somerset between 4:45 and 9 p.m. Sometime between then, an unknown person(s) cut out her catalytic converter and took it.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information on the theft can reach out to the Somerset Borough Police Department at 814-445-4596.