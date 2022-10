BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking the public for help in identifying people in connection to a stolen catalytic converter.

On Sunday, Oct., 2 at 4:43 a.m., in the parking lot at Northern Bedford School, surveillance caught the theft of a catalytic converter. In the photos you can see multiple were involved and driving a gray four door sedan.

The car then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.