BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a catalytic converter was cut from a Penn Line work truck in July.
The Penn Line truck was on Lincoln Highway in Snake Spring Township July 20. It was reported that an unknown actor(s) cut the converter sometime overnight and fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133