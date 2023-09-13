STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – CATARIDE announced on Wednesday that there will be a system-wide fare increase.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 1, eligible riders aged 65 and over or those with disabilities will pay $4.25 for a one-way trip. This is a 25-cent increase from what riders are currently paying.

CATA board of directors approved a two-year fare increase in 2021, with a 50-cent raise occurring last year.

No changes have been announced to the current $2.20 CATAGO! or CATABUS fares.