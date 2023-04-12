SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire officials have determined the cause of a house fire that sent a man to the hospital in Somerset County earlier in the week.

According to Jerome Volunteer Fire Department Chief Russell Miller, a malfunctioning propane heater set the home on fire. Miller said the heater was located on an enclosed porch when it ignited.

Firefighters were sent to home along West Campus Avenue in Davidsville shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10. A man inside the home was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to put out the blaze but the home received heavy damage. The fire was officially ruled accidental.