ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Traffic on Cayuga Avenue near Pleasant Valley Elementary School will be restricted on Oct. 19.

These restrictions will be in place to accommodate an emergency evacuation drill being conducted at the school in collaboration with Logan Township emergency Management, Logan Township Police Department and the Altoona Area School District Police Services.

Beginning at 9:15 a.m., Logan Township Emergency Services and Public Works Department will temporarily restrict traffic access to immediate areas surrounding Pleasant Valley Elementary School, just above Flamingo Drive.

Access to Pleasant Valley Dental and the Social Security Administration will not be available between 9:15 and 10 a.m. Residents in the area should expect traffic delays.