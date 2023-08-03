BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be looking to fill some open positions at an upcoming job fair in Bedford County.

PennDOT is searching for permanent and winter seasonal CDL operators, diesel mechanics, and seasonal radio dispatchers. Recruiters will be on hand to talk about current and future openings in the state for these positions. The job fair will include on-the-spot applications, interviews and driving skills testing.

CDL operators are required to have and bring a valid Pennsylvania CDL Class A or B with no restrictions. Diesel Mechanics must have and bring a valid CDL and a Pennsylvania Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

Anyone skeeing employment with the department in Bedford County is welcome to attend the event on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fair will be held at PennDOT’s Bedford County Maintenance Office at 630 East Penn Street in Bedford.

More information about the job fair can be found on PennDOT’s website.