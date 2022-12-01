SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the Christmas season underway, Camp Harmony is encouraging the community to come enjoy their light show event while supporting a local business.

Starting Friday, Dec. 2, Camp Harmony in Hooversville will begin their 3rd annual Light Fest, a drive-thru celebration of Christmas and the joy of Jesus for all ages. The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. during the first three weeks of December (Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17).

The event cost $10 per car, and visitors will be able to wave to Santa, judge the lights and enjoy drive-thru concessions with hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies. Various local organizations made donations to decorate cabins and camp buildings for everyone to enjoy during the event.

“Light Fest is a fun community event that allows us to spread hope during the Christmas season,” Executive Director of Camp Harmony Jennifer Vickroy said. “Families and friends have the opportunity to slow down and enjoy the small moments of the Christmas season that are often passed up.”

Organizers said this year’s theme is “Christmas at the zoo.” Each building is decorated with a specific animal.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

All proceeds benefit the ministry of Camp Harmony, a summer camp and retreat center located at 1414 Plank Road in Hooversville. Their mission is to provide adventure and fun with an eternal purpose.

For more information about Camp Harmony, you can visit their Facebook page or website at campharmony.org.