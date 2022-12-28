JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — With 2022 coming to a close, the Cambria County Library and Celebration Johnstown are bringing the New Year with a BANG!

Starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, community members are invited to head to downtown Johnstown to celebrate New Year’s. The free family-friendly event will feature tons of entertainment and a fireworks show.

Over at the Cambria County Library, there will be a magic show, facing painting and crafts set up for the kids to enjoy until 9 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. anyone can join Rosie and The Jammers as they Polka dance. There will also be refreshments available at the library.

There will be events happening throughout the evening at the Johnstown Welcome Center, the Franklin St. United Methodist Church and the First Presbyterian Church including multiple musical performances.

An animated tree will be set up in Central Park and AmeriServ Bank will also have a Glooser Bros./ Penn Traffic Vintage Christmas on display.

Carriage rides will also be available on the corner of Franklin/Locust Streets for $5 per person.

The night will conclude with the firework show over Prospect Hill, which is expected to start around 9:45 p.m.

While the event is free, donations will be accepted to continue to do this event each year. For more information about the event, visit their Facebook.