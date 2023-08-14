SOMERSET COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 56 was closed after a cement truck crashed on the roadway near Windber.

According to 511PA, the crash occurred on the eastbound lane near exit 601 toward Paint. All lanes between Berwick Road and the Scalp Level exit were closed for an extended time, but have since reopened.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services said the cement truck rolled over on the road which will be closed for an extended period of time.

Scalp Level-Paint Fire Department Second Assistant Chief Bryon Fleck said the driver of the truck hit the brakes as it was traveling down the hill and the truck began to skid causing it to end up on its side.

The cement mixer drum on the truck detached and spilled cement on the road. Assistant Chief Fleck said Cernics Auto arrived at the scene to help flip the truck back over.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital and was still inside the truck when emergency crews arrived at the scene. The condition of the driver is unknown.

PennDOT will be cleaning the spilled concrete from the roadway as well as oil that spilled out from the truck when it rolled over.

Conemaugh Township Fire Police and the Windber Fire Department also responded to the crash.