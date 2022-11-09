ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Center City Church is bringing two free programs to the Altoona community this holiday season.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas fast approaching, the Center City Church is hosting a free community Thanksgiving Dinner along with “A City Christmas” event.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22 starting at 4 p.m. at the Heritage Discovery Center, the second annual free Thanksgiving Dinner program gets underway. Everyone is welcome, whether they are in need of food or just want to join in the community celebration.



“Center City Church is excited to bring this to the community for a second year in a new location that we think speaks to our community engagement plan,” Fran Chadick, with City Blessings operations, said.

A few weeks later on Sunday, Dec. 11 starting at 2 p.m. through 5 p.m., the Center City Church is opening its doors and hosting its “A City Christmas” event. Families in need with children ages 2-14 will receive a free coat and boots.

The program will provide gifts, fellowships and offer the true meaning of Christmas for (up to) 200 families in need. Walk-ins are welcomed.

The event will also include a “Living Nativity,” performance, Christmas treats, activities and a trip to children who are pre-registered to the “gift room” Those interested can register their children here and are asked to do so before Nov. 12.

The Center City Church will continue to accept financial donations and sponsors from businesses and individuals looking to give back to the community this holiday season. They are currently running a 100 for $100 campaign to help provide food, gifts and fund for the families