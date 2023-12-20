CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Central Cambria School District received an extension on the payment plan to pay back taxes to a Jackson Township power plant.

The district and the county were ordered in November to pay back taxes to CPV Fairview Energy, after a bad appraisal by a New Hampshire firm failed to use methods legal in Pennsylvania for an appraisal. Now Central Cambria owes 3.7 million dollars to CPV Fairview Energy Center.

The energy company has since reached out to the district, and both sides have come to an agreement on a repayment period of nine years, rather than the original three. Superintendent Jason Moore says they will also be able to make yearly payments of $100,000 rather than $480,000.

Last month’s Jackson Township Supervisors meeting saw several people voice their concerns on whether or not the repayment would result in the closure of Jackson Elementary, one of the district’s two elementary schools. Moore has since said that that is not the district’s plan right now, but they have since hired a firm to conduct a feasibility study into how they manage their resources in the best financial way.

“A complete building closure may not be in the recommendation,” Moore said. “You might look at putting a couple of grade levels together to reduce some costs or things like that but nothing is for certain right now.”

Moore says that he appreciates CPV Fairview Energy Center’s flexibility on this issue and that they look forward to working with them in the future.