CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Central Hall man has an active warrant for his arrest after State Police said he stabbed a dog to death.

Robert Lewis, 41, is accused of stabbing a dog to death on Nov. 25 after allegedly drinking alcohol and using mushrooms.

Around 7:48 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Rockview were called to the 100 block of East Main Street in Miles Township for reports of a man stabbing a dog in the street.

The Miles Township Fire Company responded to the scene first and saw Lewis running with a knife in hand, according to the criminal complaint. Firefighters kept their distance until Lewis reportedly experienced a cardiac emergency.

Firefighters began life-saving measures on the scene, including using Narcan twice. While being assisted by firefighters, Lewis reportedly continuously called them “a**holes”.

At this point, Troopers arrived on scene and were able to collect a pocket knife as evidence. Police also noted in the criminal complaint that there were blood stains on Lewis’ skin and clothes, as well as the knife.

Lewis was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Facility for further treatment. His current condition is unknown but he remains in the hospital.

At the scene, investigators took photos of a lengthy blood trail that led to a large puddle of blood on East Main Street. According to the criminal complaint, the blood was coming from a white American bulldog that was reportedly stabbed by Lewis.

The bulldog was taken to Metzgers Animal Hospital in State College where it later died from its injuries.

While there, police spoke with a woman regarding the incident. According to the criminal complaint, she told troopers that Lewis had chugged two beers that evening. A short time later the woman told police that Lewis came upstairs and reportedly admitted to her that he used mushrooms.

After this interaction, the woman said Lewis ran downstairs, broke a kitchen chair and then started running in the streets, according to the criminal complaint. The bulldog followed Lewis outside, so the woman attempted to call the dog back.

She eventually found the dog, along with a large pool of blood near a bush, according to the police report. She told police the dog looked to have puncture wounds in his back hip and leg area.

State police said after Lewis is released, he will be charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkness.