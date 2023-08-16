ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a hairy situation for those who work at the Central PA Humane Society. Their facilities are so full, they find they can’t care for any more cats or dogs.

Joseph Zolna, the president of the Central PA Humane Society, stated that nearly every shelter in the area is experiencing this issue.

“People are actually just bringing animals here without letting us know. They’re dropping them off over the fence and bringing in cat kennels that have moms and kittens inside of them,” Zolna said.

The shelter is overcrowded, and the larger dogs have to share kennels, leaving them with limited space to move around. Additionally, resources are scarce.

“We are just absolutely overpopulated with dogs it’s also kitten season, so we have a ton of kittens. The bigger dog side of our shelter is generally made for one dog per kennel. Right now we have the kennels divided so the dogs are back-to-back and what issue that causes is aggression,” Zolna said.

Operating the shelter costs about 1.2 million dollars annually, and the more animals they shelter, the more money they need.

“The cost of those animals so we take those on and we are a no-kill shelter and we have to do what we have to do to get them through the door,” Zolna said.

Shelters are always looking to find forever families for their animals and foster families to house pets before they get adopted. According to the Central PA Humane Society, if you’re interested in fostering an animal, all expenses will be paid.

To learn more, click here to fill out an application.