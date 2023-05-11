ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation hosted its annual scholarship luncheon Thursday at the Blair County Convention Center.

This event presents 165 scholarships to graduating high school seniors. They also named their fellows and the 2023 Philanthropy Award recipient.

Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation, Jodi Cessna, said they awarded $139,000 this year in scholarship money. They also presented their 2000th scholarship, which she said is a monumental milestone.

“I think it’s just so amazing that we live in such a generous community that wants to help young people,” Cessna said. “Not only do these young people get the recognition of being a scholarship winner, but they know their community cares about their future.”

This year’s Philanthropic Award recipient was Allan G. Hancock, who was the former president of the Foundation. This award is given to a person that’s donated their time and finances to the community.

Hancock was president of the Foundation for 25 years and works for various charitable organizations. Cessna noted how he frequently was nominated for the award and always took his name off the list of finalists.

Cessna said this event remembers those who passed and have a scholarship named after them. Additionally, it recognizes the talent of the young generation and the community’s generosity.

“The special part of the annual luncheon is recognizing the donors and remembering those who have past. A lot of the scholarships are memorial scholarships. But at the same time, we can’t go back and change the past, but we can make a brighter future. So I think that’s the exciting part. We also have a generous community that presenting the philanthropy award each year is exciting.”