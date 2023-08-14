PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Federal funding will be headed towards 35 counties, five of which are local, to help create charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Fifty-four projects in 35 counties were selected to expand access to, and the reliability of, electric vehicle charging within Pennsylvania. The $33.8 million federal investment is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over five years through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Here are the local counties to receive funding:

​Bedford County

​Tesla, Inc: $254,826 for a charging station at the Tesla Charging Hub in Breezewood; (I-70, Exit 147)

Blair County

Electrify America, LLC: $790,703 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Tyrone (I-99, Exit 48)

Sheetz, Inc: $691,197 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Altoona (I-99, Exit 32)

Centre County

​TA Operating LLC: $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Milesburg (I-80, Exit 158)

Clearfield County

​Blink Network LLC: $529,988 for a charging station at the Kwik Fill in Kylertown (I-80, Exit 133)

Jefferson County

​Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: $577,330 for a charging station at the Love’s Travel Stop in Brookville (I-80, Exit 81)

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Andrew Rogers, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) announced the first round of conditional awards for federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding.

Moving forward, a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) public involvement process will begin for each project. Projects can begin after successful NEPA completion and legal agreement execution. Some projects may begin as early as late 2023.

You can find a full list of projects on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation website.