YORK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Miranda Moore, 24, of Harrisburg was crowned Miss Pennsylvania this weekend and will go on to represent the state in the 102nd Miss America Competition.

Moore was awarded Miss Central PA earlier this year, and her road to Miss America will continue in January 2024 as she competes against delegates from the other 49 states.

Miranda Moore was crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2023. (Credit: Miss Pennsylvania)

The Miss Pennsylvania competition took place June 15-17 at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York, where participants competed for various titles and nearly $70,000 in scholarship awards.

Moore, who is an environmental engineer, was also presented with the Bohler Women in STEM award. She received a total of $13,000 in scholarship funding.

Maria Cade, a reporter for WTAJ, was previously crowned Miss Butler County. She placed in the top 10 delegates for Miss Pennsylvania 2023 and received the title of Miss Preliminary Talent Winner on Thursday for her operatic vocal performance.

She was also the recipient of the Fox43 Women in Media Award.

Maria said that she was honored to have been named a Top 10 semifinalist in the competition, and she attributes much of her success to her work as a journalist.

“The jobs of a reporter and Miss Pennsylvania are extremely similar, so I feel as if I am still able to make an impact without a crown simply by sharing the stories of Central PA,” she said. “So many of my colleagues at WTAJ supported me throughout my journey and for that I am forever grateful.”

Here’s a look at Maria’s journey throughout the competition.

Maria Cade won best preliminary talent for her operatic vocal performance. (Credit: Miss Pennsylvania)

Maria and her roommate Noelle Schneider at the 2023 Miss Pennsylvania opening ceremony held at Hershey Park.

Maria outside of the 2023 Miss Pennsylvania host hotel, The Yorktowne Hotel.

Maria and the other delegates at a soap-making class in York.

Maria with her roommate Noelle Schneider at the 2023 Miss Pennsylvania Show Us Your Shoes parade.

Each delegate had to create a pair of sneakers related to their title, community service initiative or the competition. Maria chose to represent her love of music on her shoes.

Maria, Miss Pennsylvania delegates and Miss Pennsylvania Belles at the Princesses, PJs and Pizza Party.

Maria and her Miss Pennsylvania Belle Gabrianne Watt at the Princesses, PJs and Pizza Party. Each delegate has a Belle to spend the week with.

Maria with some of the 2023 delegates.

Maria prepares backstage for the competition.

Maria wins the Night 1 Preliminary Talent Award, which is given to the delegate with the highest talent score.

Maria celebrates her preliminary talent win.

Maria with her family after the first night of preliminary competition.

Delegates preparing for the Miss Pennsylvania Gala.

Celebrating the new Miss Pennsylvania’s Teen Lizzie Shacklett at the annual Miss Pennsylvania gala.

Celebrating the new Miss Pennsylvania Miranda Moore at The Yorktowne Hotel.

Page Weinstein, Miss York County, was the first runner-up and the winner of Friday’s preliminary talent award.

Miss Lancaster County Victoria Vespico was the second runner-up. She won the Kayla Repasky Community Service Initiative Award for her work with “Sustainability Starts With You.”

Jacqueline Means, Miss Philadelphia, was the third runner-up, and Miss Berks County Noelle Schneider was named fourth runner-up.

Lizzie Shacklett, 15, was crowned Miss Pennsylvania’s Teen on Friday evening. She won the Overall Talent Award for her Irish step dance as well as the overall eveningwear award, and she earned $9,000 in total scholarship funding.

Her community service initiative was titled “Literacy Is Lit: Finding and Filling the Literacy Gap.”

Shacklett will go on to compete in the Miss America’s Teen competition in January 2024.

Lizzie Shacklett was crowned Miss Pennsylvania’s Teen on Friday evening. (Credit: Miss Pennsylvania)

More information, including additional award winners and placements, can be found on Miss PA’s Facebook page.