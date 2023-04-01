EARTH (WTAJ) — Every year on April 22, the world celebrates Earth Day, however, did you know that April is actually Earth Month?
While many people know about the annual day of celebrating our home, many don’t know that the whole month is for the planet. WTAJ will be covering events in our community while also providing stories related to our planet all April long.
Below is information regarding Earth Day events, if you know of an event and it is not on the list, please email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com so we can add it to our list.
Bedford County
Blair County
Cambria County
- Friends of Prince Gallitzin: Earth Day Clean-up – Prince Gallitzin State Park – April 15, 2023 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Geocaching Cache-in Trash-out event – Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking trails – Apr 22 starting at 9 a.m.
Cameron County
Centre County
Clearfield County
Elk County
Huntingdon County
Jefferson County
Somerset County
- Friends of Laurel Hill: Earth Day Volunteer Day – Laurel Hill State Park – April 22, 2023 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
This list will continue to be updated as more information becomes available. Be sure to check back!