STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 57th Annual Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts released a new app and program guide to make planning a trip to this year’s festival easier then ever.

The new CPFA-Arts Fest app will allow festival goers to customize their experience and make the most of their time during the festival from Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16. Children and Youth Day is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12.

Available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, it features a map where guests can find artists, food options, live entertainment and more. Guests will also be able to navigate the festival activities and star their favorite ones.

The app can make a schedule and set up alerts to receive notifications on time or venue adjustments.

A traditional program guide is also available for the 2023 festival and can be found at various area businesses and locations in Bellefonte and State College beginning on Friday, June 23. Program guides can be found here:

Bellefonte – Art Ala Carte, Giant, Weis, Bellefonte Art Museum

– Art Ala Carte, Giant, Weis, Bellefonte Art Museum State College – Kish Bank Expect More Store, Waffle Shops, Weis Markets, Giant Grocery Stores, Wegmans, Meyer Dairy, State College Framing Company & Gallery, State College Borough, Schlow, Centre Region Library, HUB, Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, 3 Dots Downtown, Art Alliance (Lemont), Residence Inn by Marriott, Hyatt Place State College, and Scholar Hotel State College, and most other area hotels.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts can be found on their website.