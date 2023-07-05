STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — 125,000 people will make their way to State College to volunteer and experience the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts in State College.

Organizers released a new app and program guide this year intended to make planning a trip to this year’s festival easier than ever.

With so many people traveling to experience the fun, President of the Board Carolyn Donaldson said there’s a large number of volunteers needed to pull off the week.

“We couldn’t do the festival at all without the over a thousand volunteers that traditionally have always been there for us and will be there again this year,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson said right now, there are about 600 people set to volunteer, but there is always room for more.

“We have a very limited staff, a great staff of three people who make this festival happen by working all year-round on it,” Donaldson said. “But that week of Arts Fest, we rely on those thousands of volunteers to come and step up to the plate.”

She said one way you can help is by serving as an ‘Artist Ambassador.’

“You let the artists take a little break while you man the booth while they’re gone,” Donaldson said. “You get a greater insight as to what those artists go through participating in a festival like ours.”

Those artists might be taking a break to explore the festival themselves! Executive Director Pamela Snyder Etters said this year, new entertainment is being offered. You can find the full list on the Central PA Festival of the Arts website.

“There’s going to be a ‘Baby Rave’ at Sidney Friedman Park which we think is going to be a lot of fun,” Etters said. “It’s a great way for the parents and the kids to collectively come together and really enjoy music and body movement.”

The festival kicks off on Wednesday, July 12 with Children & Youth Day. This year will feature the largest Children & Youth Sidewalk Sale to date featuring more than 280 young artists and interactive experiences.

“We are partnering with Tempest Productions for an Alice in Wonderland journey where you can meet Alice and follow the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole which will take them throughout State College and the downtown area,” Etters said.

You can select one of six start times, each leaving from Tempest Studios beginning at 11:00 a.m. The final Alice Journey will set off at 12:40 p.m.

General Admission for the event is $20.00 and covers one child and accompanying adult. For additional members of the family, you can purchase a “2nd child/adult” ticket at $15.00 each.